A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty to firearms charges last week after a 32-year-old pregnant woman was injured in a shooting between rival gangs near West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue on March 12, according to records.
Irvin Yair Gabino-Perez, 18, of Santa Maria pleaded not guilty to two felony charges, including carrying a loaded firearm as the nonregistered owner and carrying a concealed firearm, after he was arraigned before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Harry Elias on March 24.
Gabino-Perez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting before Judge Patricia Kelly at 8:30 a.m. April 6 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Gabino-Perez was initially arrested by detectives March 22 following an investigation into the shooting that injured the pregnant woman on March 12, according to Santa Maria Police.
An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting between rival gangs that injured a pregnant woman in a car near West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue earlier this month.
Santa Maria Police officials said the incident was reported at 8 p.m. when a man and his pregnant wife heard a single gunshot while stopped at an intersection nearby.
The pregnant woman, who was not identified, was struck by gunfire, then transported to a nearby hospital by her husband for treatment. The woman and her unborn child were both expected to recover from the injury, according to Santa Maria Police.
While the shooting was gang-related, Santa Maria Police officials said the woman and her husband have no known gang affiliation.
Detectives later determined that Gabino-Perez was involved in the shooting, and he was arrested on a warrant at 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of California Boulevard without incident, logs show.
Police officials believe more people are involved in the shooting and are asking anyone who may have information to contact Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon at 805-928-3781, ext. 2164.