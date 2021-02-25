A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking charges while possessing a firearm stemming from a Santa Barbara County arrest in October 2020.

Alberto Lopez Castillo, 24, appeared in Los Angeles federal court, on three charges that include possession of an unspecified amount of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in Santa Barbara County, according to a Feb. 16 indictment.

Additionally, Castillo was accused of possessing more than 15 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition and must forfeit any property or proceeds derived from the offense and any guns or ammunition he was in possession of at the time.

A jury trial has been scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. April 6 at the U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles. Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

The case, which originated from a Santa Barbara County Superior Court complaint filed Oct. 19, 2020, was dismissed last month and later adopted federally in the "interests of justice," according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore, although she could not discuss why.

In a pretrial detention request filed Feb. 16, attorney Jeremiah Levine requested that Castillo remain in federal custody before the start of the trial based on a violation of the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, which relates to the "manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances on board vessels," and a serious risk that Castillo will flee.

Erica Choi, Castillo's federal public defender, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Ciaran McEvoy, the public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, declined to comment on the case.

Castillo, also known as "Lil Chaps" or "Lil Aztec," was arrested on a federal warrant shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the 800 block of East Tabitha Lane, which stems from an arrest on suspicion of state charges at the same address shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2020, according to arrest logs and Superior Court records.

His original arrest stemmed from a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel.

The Superior Court complaint filed on Oct. 19, 2020, shows Castillo is accused of illegally possessing ammunition and a controlled substance while armed with a Glock 19 pistol. The complaint also included an additional firearm-related offense that occurred on Oct. 10, 2020, and an enhancement that he allegedly possessed more than 14.25 grams of heroin for sales.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Oct. 19, 2020, although the case was later dismissed on Jan. 7 since it was taken up on a federal level, according to court records.

A Superior Court filing on Jan. 27 showed that Judge John McGregor ordered the Santa Maria Police to return Castillo's wallet and its contents, including $155 in cash.