Alberto Fidel Reyes

Reyes

 Santa Maria Police Department

A Santa Maria man arrested in the Dec. 2 shooting on North Palisade Drive pleaded not guilty to felony charges last week in Superior Court. 

Alberto Fidel Reyes, 38, made his first court appearance before Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Friday, pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm, according to court records. 

Additionally, Reyes denied five enhancements including causing great bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Reyes is accused of shooting an adult male victim multiple times at approximately 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive.

The victim was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and was last listed in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.  

Reyes was located and arrested without incident by Santa Maria Police officers conducting a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue on Dec. 4. 

He remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount set at $2,050,000. 

Reyes is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in Department 7 at the Superior Court in Santa Maria.

