Santa Maria man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Nunez-Escamilla
Santa Maria man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Nunez-Escamilla

A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Thursday to the Dec. 18 shooting death of 20-year-old Kevin Nunez-Escamilla on West Donovan Road.

Jesus Juarez Garcilazo, 19, appeared for an arraignment at Superior Court in Santa Maria, where he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, according to court records. 

Additionally, Garcilazo denied an enhancement of using a firearm to commit great bodily injury. 

Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18, according to Lt. Jesse Silva. 

Upon arriving, officers located Nunez-Escamilla, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. 

Four days later, on Dec. 22, Santa Maria Police detectives and members of the Special Enforcement Bureau, with assistance from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, located and arrested Garcilazo on a warrant in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue in the town of Lindsay, approximately 200 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

Garcilazo is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

