A Santa Maria man last month pleaded no contest to a firearm charge in connection to a shooting in March that injured a pregnant woman, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Irvin Gabino, 18, pleaded no contest to a charge of carrying a loaded handgun without proper registration in Superior Court on June 23, according to Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls.
Gabino's sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 21 in Dept. 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria, records show. He faces up to one year in county jail and two years of felony probation.
Santa Maria Police officials said the incident was reported at 8 p.m. when a man and his 32-year-old pregnant wife heard a single gunshot while stopped at the intersection of West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue on March 12.
A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty to firearms charges last week after a 32-year-old pregnant woman was injured in a shooting between rival gangs near West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue earlier this month, according to records.
The pregnant woman, who wasn't identified, was struck by gunfire and then transported to a nearby hospital by her husband for treatment, according to the SMPD. Officials said the woman and her unborn child were both expected to recover from the injury.
The incident involved a shooting between rival gangs, although the woman who was injured had no gang affiliation, according to the SMPD.
Detectives later determined that Gabino was involved in the shooting, and he was arrested on a warrant in the 4200 block of California Boulevard without incident, logs show.