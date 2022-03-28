A Santa Maria man pleaded guilty Friday to child pornography and sexual abuse charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, according to a District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.
Joel McClain, 31, entered a plea of guilty to two charges, including lewd act on a child under 14 and distribution of child sexual abuse material following an appearance in Superior Court, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.
Clinton said McClain's sentencing is scheduled for April 11 in Superior Court of Santa Maria, where he faces an upper term of eight years in state prison.
Additionally, McClain will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Clinton added.
A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child sex crimes following a monthslong investigation by police detectives.
Patrick Fisher, McClain's attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.
Clinton said she plans to release more information on the case after speaking with the victim and after McClain is sentenced.
McClain was initially arrested on a warrant Dec. 2, 2020, near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde following a monthslong investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
In addition, McClain is facing charges of distribution of child sexual abuse material in Orange County, where Clinton believes they may also charge him with an enhancement of committing the crime while out on bail.