A Santa Maria man is expected to be sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of two young women and to driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to two other young women in a high-speed crash in 2019, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said.

Javier Artemio Cortes Cortes, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder of Atascadero residents Madison Coleman, 17, and Monica Gonzalez, 20, and to DUI causing great bodily injury to Makayla Everhart, then 20 years old, and Kimberly Olivo, then age 18, District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday.

“This plea is merely just another step towards healing for all of the families whose lives have been forever tragically altered,” Dudley said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

