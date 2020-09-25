You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria man identified as homicide victim found in Nipomo golf course lake

Santa Maria man identified as homicide victim found in Nipomo golf course lake

A 53-year-old Santa Maria man was identified Friday as the missing person whose remains were discovered at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

Joseph Martin Govey's dismembered remains were recovered by investigators in a lake on the golf course in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Detectives believe Govey died in December 2018. 

Govey's family reported him missing to the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 23, 2016, after his family hadn't heard from him since late 2018, Zick said. 

Kimberly Machleit, 35, and Donald Anderson, 37, both of Santa Maria, were arrested Tuesday in connection to Govey's death and disposal after a search warrant was served shortly after midnight in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway in Santa Maria, according to Zick. 

Machleit was charged on Thursday with murder, with special circumstances, and three enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony and committing a serious felony. She appeared via Zoom in Santa Maria court on the same day but did not enter a plea, according to her attorney Megan Leisz. 

Machleit's case was continued to Oct. 1, Leisz said. 

Anderson was charged with accessory to murder on Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records. 

Both were arrested in August on weapons charges, including possession of "ghost guns," or non-serialized guns. 

Anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office tip line at 805-681-4171 or by visiting sbsheriff.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News