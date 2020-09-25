Santa Maria man identified as homicide victim found in Nipomo golf course lake

A 53-year-old Santa Maria man was identified Friday as the missing person whose remains were discovered at Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Martin Govey's dismembered remains were recovered by investigators in a lake on the golf course in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane in Nipomo, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Detectives believe Govey died in December 2018.

Govey's family reported him missing to the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 23, 2016, after his family hadn't heard from him since late 2018, Zick said.

Kimberly Machleit, 35, and Donald Anderson, 37, both of Santa Maria, were arrested Tuesday in connection to Govey's death and disposal after a search warrant was served shortly after midnight in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway in Santa Maria, according to Zick.

Machleit was charged on Thursday with murder, with special circumstances, and three enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony and committing a serious felony. She appeared via Zoom in Santa Maria court on the same day but did not enter a plea, according to her attorney Megan Leisz.

Machleit's case was continued to Oct. 1, Leisz said.

Anderson was charged with accessory to murder on Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty, according to court records.

Both were arrested in August on weapons charges, including possession of "ghost guns," or non-serialized guns.

Anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office tip line at 805-681-4171 or by visiting sbsheriff.org.