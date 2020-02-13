Santa Maria man identified as driver killed in alleged DUI crash at Stowell and Blosser roads

A 37-year-old Santa Maria man was identified as the driver killed in an alleged DUI collision that occurred Feb. 7 near the intersection of Blosser and Stowell roads.

Leonel Tinoco was named as the driver of the Nissan sports car that was struck by an Acura sedan driven by 25-year-old Michael Anthony Lee at approximately 1:19 a.m. along Stowell Road, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russell Mengel.

Both drivers were traveling eastbound when Tinoco's Nissan struck a light pole and came to a halt between Hanson Way and Blosser Road, where Lee's Acura broadsided the sports car, according to Mengel.

When police arrived, they discovered Tinoco dead at the scene and Lee with minor injuries, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores.

Lee was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and later arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury, according to Santa Maria Police.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Charges had not been filed against Lee as of Thursday morning.

Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors for both drivers in the collision, Mengel said.