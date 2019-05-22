The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the identity of a man found dead near Lompoc last week.
On Friday, the body of Maurilio Manzano Gonzalez, 34, of Santa Maria, was found near his vehicle in the 5600 block of Santa Rosa Road, east of Lompoc, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding of his death, which they consider suspicious, Hoover said.
Due to the active investigation, no additional information is being released at this time.