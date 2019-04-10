An Orcutt school was briefly locked down Tuesday morning when a suspect in a stolen car led sheriff’s deputies on a short chase in the vehicle and on a bicycle before being apprehended, said a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Deputies stopped a stolen vehicle about 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Orcutt Road and discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for the driver, 28-year-old Santa Maria resident Tyler Phillips, who fled in the stolen car, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
While searching the area for Phillips, deputies were told by a nearby resident that Phillips had abandoned the vehicle and fled on a bicycle.
A sheriff’s school resource deputy later located Phillips riding the bike on Orcutt Road just a few blocks from Lakeview Junior High, where he continued to flee from deputies, Hoover said.
Because of the close proximity to Lakeview Junior High, the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, she said.
Phillips was eventually located in the backyard of a residence on Siler Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Following his arrest, the lockdown was lifted about 15 minutes after it was initiated.
Phillips was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant and suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing methamphetamine and providing false information to a peace officer, with bail set at $45,000.