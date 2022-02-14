A 20-year-old Santa Maria man died early Saturday after his vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire in the area of Miller Street and Betteravia Road, according to Santa Maria Police.
Around 1 a.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Miller Street hit the curb several times before leaving the roadway for an unknown reason and striking a city light pole and a large tree.
The vehicle burst into flames after coming to a stop on the west curb of Miller near Betteravia Road, police said. According to Sgt. Michael McGehee, Santa Maria Fire Department personnel attempted to extricate the individual from the car, but he died on scene.
The individual, a 20-year-old Hispanic male, is not being publicly identified pending notification of kin, McGehee said Monday morning.
"Officers were there quickly, but the vehicle was fully engulfed and it was basically too late. It was pretty bad," McGehee said.
A portion of Miller Street was barricaded until 7 a.m. while fire personnel extinguished the fire and cut open the car to retrieve the body, McGehee said. Also during the closure, Recreation and Parks personnel removed the tree from the roadway.
No other vehicles or individuals appeared to be involved in the collision, according to the department.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.