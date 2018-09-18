A Santa Maria man who was convicted of sexually assaulting his niece in March lost his bid for a new trial Tuesday and was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
After three weeks of trial testimony and two hours of jury deliberations, Everardo Antonio Valdez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, aggravated sexual assault of a minor by force, kidnapping to commit rape, lewd acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation with a minor.
As part of his sentence, Valdez must register as a sex offender, pay $10,000 in fines and a victim restitution amount to be determined at a later date, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens, who led the prosecution team.
The victim, Jane Doe, is 11 years younger than Valdez, and didn't disclose the abuse until 2013 when she came forward to a Child Welfare Service employee, according to trial testimony.
Testimony also revealed that the incidents occurred multiple times in Valdez's Chaparral Street home in Santa Maria between 2005 and 2007, when Doe was between the ages of 5 and 7, and Valdez was about 16.
The law states that to convict an individual of aggravated sexual assault of a child, there must be at least a seven-year age difference between the perpetrator and victim.