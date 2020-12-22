Santa Maria man charged with misdemeanors in fatal DUI crash

A Santa Maria man was charged with DUI-related misdemeanors stemming from a February collision near Blosser and Stowell roads that killed a 37-year-old driver, who also was suspected of driving under the influence.

Michael Anthony Lee was charged Nov. 17 with DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both misdemeanors, stemming from the Feb. 7 crash that killed Leonel Tinoco, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records.

Lee, who was 25 years old at the time of the crash, is scheduled for an arraignment at 8:30 am. Jan. 4 in Superior Court of Santa Maria.

Both drivers were traveling eastbound toward Santa Maria on Stowell Road shortly before 1:30 a.m., when Tinoco's Nissan sports car struck a light pole and came to a halt between Hanson Way and Blosser Road, where Lee's Acura sedan broadsided the Nissan, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

When police arrived, emergency responders found Tinoco dead at the scene and Lee, who had sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. Lee was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI after he was discharged from the hospital.

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the collision for both drivers.

