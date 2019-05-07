A Santa Maria man faces more than six dozen felony counts alleging he abused a teenage girl for more than four years, according to documents filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
George Irwin Hirzel, 47, was charged last week by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office with 73 felony counts relating to child sexual abuse.
The document indicates Hirzel continuously abused the girl from late 2014 until March 2019, while she was between the ages of 14 and 17.
In addition to one count of continuous sexual abuse, Hirzel faces 24 counts of lewd acts with a child between the ages of 14 and 15; 13 counts of sexual intercourse with a minor by someone older than 21; 18 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor; and 17 counts of oral copulation of a person under 18.
Hirzel did not enter a plea during his first appearance before Judge Patricia Kelly last Wednesday.
Originally free on $100,000 bond, Hirzel's bail was raised to $500,000 by Kelly. He was taken into custody and remanded to Santa Barbara County Jail.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue, and Hirzel has retained defense attorney Paul Greco.
A criminal protective order for the unidentified 17-year-old was also issued during last week's court appearance.
Should Hirzel bail out, he would be prohibited from contacting the teen in person or electronically and must stay 150 yards from her.
He is due back in court this Friday before visiting Judge John Fisher.