Santa Maria man caught spraying graffiti on local business, cited for vandalism

A Santa Maria man was cited Thursday after bike patrol police officers caught him spraying graffiti on the side of a North Broadway business. 

Santa Maria Police bicycle team members were on patrol shortly after 10 a.m. when they spotted Travis John Reeder, 44, in the act of spray painting the word "pnut" on the side of the Foodmaxx supermarket in the 1800 block of North Broadway, according to Sgt. Paul Flores. 

Reeder was arrested and released with a citation for vandalism. 

The bike patrol team deploys periodically for community outreach and to offer assistance to the transient population, according to Sgt. Eligio Lara, who leads Santa Maria Police's Community Oriented Policing Unit. 

Bike teams usually have three to four police officers, and the teams patrol various parts of the city two or three times each week on an as-needed or as-requested basis, according to Lara. 

"The teams make us more approachable for the community," said Lara, adding the teams bring an element of stealth. "Some of the bad element doesn't see us coming." 

