Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of selling cannabis products without a license

A Santa Maria man accused of selling cannabis products without a license was arrested Wednesday by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives. 

Detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau and Cannabis Compliance Team conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christian Sandez at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of McClelland Street and Donovan Road, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

A search of Sandez's vehicle was conducted and detectives allegedly located a large amount of packaged cannabis-infused candy, processed cannabis flower, concentrated cannabis and vape products, which he intended to sell. 

Sandez, who is on parole and a registered sex offender, does not hold a state retail or sales license, according to Zick. 

Sandez was arrested for possession of marijuana for sale with a prior felony and was booked into the Main Jail, where he is being held without bail for an alleged parole violation. 

Sheriff's officials remind parents to check and monitor all of their children's candy as Halloween approaches. 

"These cannabis-infused products are intentionally packaged to resemble normal candy and can easily be mistaken," Zick said. 

