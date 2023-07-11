A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stole a wallet from a woman in Arroyo Grande, the AG Police Department said.
Manny Favela, 37, was taken into custody a short distance from where the crime took place in a business parking lot on the 1400 block of East Grand Avenue, a Police Department spokesman said.
Favela allegedly stole the woman’s wallet at about 5:20 p.m. and fled on foot, pursued by a bystander who subsequently recovered the wallet and returned it to the victim, the spokesman said.