A Santa Maria man is behind bars on suspicion of rape following a search warrant that led to his arrest.
The suspect has been identified as Michael Santana, 32.
On Tuesday, Santana was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department following an arrest warrant, then booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for a single rape charge.
Police would not release further information about the warrant, timing or circumstances behind Santana's arrest at this point, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.
Based on information obtained during the course of the investigation, Santa Maria Police detectives believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information related to the investigation, including potential witnesses or victims, is urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1261. Tips can be left anonymously at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Tips can also be reported online at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police