A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and DUI after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his truck in downtown Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Luis Alberto Ledesma, 26, is accused of striking a pedestrian with his Silverado truck near the corner of Avenue of the Flags and Highway 246 in Buellton on Sunday night before fleeing the scene, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
Sheriff's Office deputies and emergency personnel responded to the initial report of a hit-and-run traffic collision in Buellton at 5:42 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a pedestrian in the road with serious injuries. The victim, who has not been identified, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
A driver who allegedly witnessed the collision followed the Silverado toward Lompoc and provided sheriff's dispatch with a vehicle description and license plate number before losing sight of it in the Lompoc area, according to the spokeswoman.
Sheriff's deputies from the Santa Maria substation who were listening to the call allegedly traced the license plate to Ledesma's home address in Santa Maria, where they waited for him to arrive. When Ledesma arrived just after 7:15 p.m., he was arrested, the spokesman said.
Ledesma was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony-hit-and-run and two counts of felony DUI with a bail of $100,000. The Silverado was impounded, the spokeswoman said.
The Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response Team responded to the scene and is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Deputy John DeLeon at 805-961-7519.
