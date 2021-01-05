Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of drug, gun charges after foot chase

A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of gun and drug charges following a brief foot pursuit with police near South Depot Street on New Year's Eve.

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Department's special enforcement team attempted to detain a suspicion person, identified as 23-year-old Pedro Pasqual, at about 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 200 block of South Depot Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

Upon seeing the officers, Pasqual reportedly fled the scene on foot and tossed a gun over a nearby fence as he was being chased.

After police caught up to and arrested Pasqual near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets, a search revealed he was in possession of live ammunition and approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to Silva.

Pasqual was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruction and a parole violation. His bail was set at $35,000

The Santa Maria Police Department has increased uniformed patrols and is doubling investigators' efforts for the purposes of reducing gun violence, according to Silva.

Silva encourages anyone with information about violent crime, or knowledge that someone is unlawfully carrying a firearm, to call SMPD. Information can be given anonymously through the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

