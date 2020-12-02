You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

Joel McClain

McClain 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child sex crimes following a monthslong investigation by police detectives. 

Joel McClain, 30, was arrested on a warrant shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon. 

Detectives began investigating McClain in June after receiving information that he possessed child pornography, which led to multiple search warrants that were conducted at his residence, located in the 2000 block of Fiesta Way, according to arrest records. 

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon. 

McClain was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and possession and distribution of child pornography. His bail was set at $350,000. 

Detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or Detective Mathew Silver at ext. 1346. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News