Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shovel attack
alert top story

Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shovel attack

  • Updated
Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas

Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo.

A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on an attempted murder warrant following an alleged shovel attack on North Western Street. 

Officers responded to a call of a vandalism in progress in the 200 block of North Western Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores. 

Upon arriving in the 900 block of West Main Street, officers found a man suffering from a head injury and quickly determined that it was related to the vandalism call, Flores said.

The injured man was given first aid by officers and taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, Flores said. 

An investigation revealed that the injured man was allegedly struck in the head with a shovel and the arrest warrant was issued for Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas, 37, of Santa Maria. 

Arizaga-Rosas was located by patrol officers shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the front yard at the residence in the 200 block of North Western, where he was taken into custody without incident, Flores said. 

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

This is a list of the top active warrants put out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office as of July 7, 2020.

If you believe you have information on any of the subject’s listed on the Sheriff's webpage or Facebook page, you can contact Detective Toedte directly at the number below.

Phone Number: 805-681-4142          Fax Number: 805-681-5346

Email: tet2425@sbsheriff.org

Click here , to leave an anonymous tip

1 of 10
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News