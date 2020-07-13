Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shovel attack

A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on an attempted murder warrant following an alleged shovel attack on North Western Street.
Officers responded to a call of a vandalism in progress in the 200 block of North Western Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores.
Upon arriving in the 900 block of West Main Street, officers found a man suffering from a head injury and quickly determined that it was related to the vandalism call, Flores said.
The injured man was given first aid by officers and taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, Flores said.
An investigation revealed that the injured man was allegedly struck in the head with a shovel and the arrest warrant was issued for Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas, 37, of Santa Maria.
Arizaga-Rosas was located by patrol officers shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the front yard at the residence in the 200 block of North Western, where he was taken into custody without incident, Flores said.
1 of 10
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Wanted for Felony evading an officer, causing injury
Name: Jesseca Butkovic
Also Known As: Jesseca Berthiaume
Date of Birth: 10-15-89
Height: 5-5
Weight: 160
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039177
Date Issued: 10-15-89
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=2800.3 VC F OFF=2800.4 VC F OFF=2800.2(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after a February encounter in which he met an undercover police officer he believed was a minor he was meeting for sex in February.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after a February encounter in which he met an undercover police officer he believed was a minor he was meeting for sex in February.
All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Michael Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Lompoc man on Thursday was sentenced to County Jail on felony charges for his role in the killing of 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle in March during an emotional court hearing in which several of the victim's family members gave impact statements.
Santa Maria Police issued 29 illegal fireworks citations since early June and responded to more than 200 calls for fireworks on July 4 alone in what was described as a busy holiday weekend for officers, according to officials.