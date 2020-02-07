Santa Maria man arrested on DUI-related charges after fatal collision near Stowell and Blosser roads

A man was arrested Friday on DUI-related charges following a fatal traffic collision near the corner of Blosser and Stowell roads, according to Santa Maria Police.

A Nissan sports car and Acura sedan collided at approximately 1:19 a.m. Friday along Stowell Road between Hanson Way and Blosser Road, according to Sgt. Paul Flores.

One driver, who has yet to be identified, died in the collision.

The other driver, identified as 25-year-old Michael Lee, of Santa Maria, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with "very minor" injuries, Flores said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee was later arrested and booked into jail for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving a vehicle under the influence causing injury, according to Santa Maria Police.

The identity of the deceased driver has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors with both drivers, although the cause still is under investigation, Flores added.

The section of Stowell Road between Hanson Way and Blosser Road will be closed for several more hours as the Santa Maria Police Traffic Unit continues to investigate, Flores said.