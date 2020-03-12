Santa Maria man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

Officers from the Santa Maria Police Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at 8 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Brandy Court, where they discovered 321 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of fentanyl and two grams of heroin, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.
Additionally, officers allegedly discovered drug-related materials, including digital scales and packaging material.
Two men were arrested last week, including one in Santa Maria, on drug and gun charges after a yearlong investigation into an operation trafficking more than $600,000 worth of narcotics directly from Mexico, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.
Three local growers were fined thousands of dollars after a banned pesticide was detected on strawberries sold at a Fresno grocery store and traced back to a field outside Santa Maria, according to state regulators.
Santa Maria Police officers Friday conducted their first traffic enforcement operation targeting collisions based solely on data provided by the new multi-million dollar dispatch system that went online in November.
Christopher Tyrese Maxwell, 20, was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges, including assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
A former Santa Maria Uber driver convicted of rape in October 2019 received approval from a Superior Court judge Wednesday to transfer to Los Angeles County, where he will complete his felony probation sentence.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Santa Maria man and woman were arrested in February and are facing numerous charges following an investigation into an alleged December residential burglary in which a large amount of cash was stolen from a safe that belonged to an elderly victim, according to a police spokesman.
Eighteen suspects were arrested Friday, including a juvenile, on various charges following a massive parole and probation compliance operation involving more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in south San Luis Obispo County.