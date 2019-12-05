{{featured_button_text}}

A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in a Dec. 2 shooting on North Palisade Drive that left one hospitalized. 

Alberto Fidel Reyes, 38, was taken into custody during a traffic stop conducted by Santa Maria Police officers in the 900 block of West Morrison Ave. around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a department spokesman. 

Police responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive, where they found an unidentified adult male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center. He then was airlifted by Calstar to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Reyes is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.

The Santa Maria Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting.  

