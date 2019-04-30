Santa Maria Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 50-year-old man in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Jose Antonio Leon Rojas, of Santa Maria, was arrested Friday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor. Rojas' arrest comes after officers responded to a call of a sexual assault earlier in the month, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.
On April 11, Rojas allegedly lured a female victim into his white minivan as she was walking to school. According to Van Meel, Rojas sexually assaulted the victim while she was inside his vehicle.
Officers believe there may be other unreported victims given Rojas' "ongoing pattern of criminal conduct." Rojas recently obtained the white minivan he utilized during the alleged April assault, Van Meel said, so additional crimes may have occurred in a different vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Mathew Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346. Anonymous tips can also be left at the department tipline by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.