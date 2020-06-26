Santa Maria man arrested hours after crashing suspected stolen vehicle in Los Olivos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft Thursday, hours after crashing a car in a Los Olivos neighborhood, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a person using a flashlight to look into cars in the 2800 block of Via Alta, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Upon deputies' arrival, a vehicle passed them in the opposite direction, going northbound at a high rate of speed, and crashed into a tree near the end of Via Alta several hundred yards away.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Angel Ortiz, of Santa Maria, fled on foot while deputies, including a K-9 unit, searched for him. Deputies could not locate Ortiz, according to Zick, but they confirmed the crashed vehicle had been stolen out of its owner's driveway.

Deputies returned to the 2800 block of Via Alta shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a report of a suspect who matched Ortiz's description trying to open a locked vehicle.

Ortiz fled on foot, Zick said, and was chased by the caller to Foxen Canyon Road and Highway 154, where he was arrested. Ortiz was later booked into the County Main Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, grand theft, hit-and-run without injury, burglary and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $85,000.