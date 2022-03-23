An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting between rival gangs that injured a pregnant woman in a car near West Fesler Street and North Benwiley Avenue earlier this month.
Santa Maria Police officials said the incident was reported at 8 p.m. March 12, when a man and his pregnant wife heard a single gunshot while stopped at an intersection nearby.
The 32-year-old woman, who was not identified, was struck by gunfire, then transported to a nearby hospital by her husband for treatment. The woman and her unborn child are both expected to recover from the injury.
Officers who responded to the incident located physical evidence associated with an exchange of gunfire between rival gangs. While the shooting was gang-related, the woman and her husband have no known gang affiliation, according to police.
A patrol officer in the area at the time indicated that he did not hear the shooting but saw an individual running from the general location and followed him until he disappeared into a residence. The officer didn't believe he had a reason to detain the individual but recorded his actions on the patrol unit's video system, according to the department.
Detectives later determined that Irvin Yair Gabino-Perez, of Santa Maria, was involved in the shooting, and he was arrested on a warrant at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of California Boulevard without incident, logs show. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of a loaded gun and having a concealed firearm, according to records.
Police officials believe more people are involved in the shooting and are asking anyone who may have information to contact Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon at 805-928-3781, ext. 2164.