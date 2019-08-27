A Santa Maria man who allegedly brandished a knife after stealing from a downtown store was arrested Monday by
Santa Maria Police.
Around 5:40 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street, said Lt. Terry Flaa.
The victim reported that the suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Sarabia, entered the store, picked up several items and left without paying, Flaa said. The victim then confronted Sarabia, who brandished a knife and threatened violence against the victim.
The victim then returned to the store and called the police, Flaa said. Sarabia was able to flee with the property.
Officers located Sarabia near the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street, Flaa said. He was found in possession of both the knife and stolen property.
Sarabia was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $100,000.
COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County
Diana Anciola
Wanted for Probation violation / Robbery
Name: Diana Anciola
Also Known As: Mariana Sanchez
Date of Birth: 8-19-87
Height: 5-3
Weight: 150
Warrant No: WR029769
Date Issued: 5-3-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=211 PC 2ND DEG
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Rebecca Mele
Wanted for Possession of controlled substances for sale, Child endangerment
Name: Rebecca Mele
Also Known As: Rebecca Snyder
Date of Birth: 4-27-86
Height: 5-5
Weight: 120
Warrant No: WR031418
Date Issued: 7-8-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=11378 HS F OFF=11364(A) HS M OFF=273A(B) PC M
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Luis Zambrano
Wanted for Burglary and attempted Grand Theft
Name: Luis Zambrano
Also Known As: Louie Zambrano
Date of Birth: 3-16-93
Height: 5-11
Weight: 155
Warrant No: WR031344
Date Issued: 7-3-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG OFF=487(A)-664 PC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Anthony Cota
Wanted for Corporal injury on a spouse and witness intimidation
Name: Anthony Cota
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-25-97
Height: 6-1
Weight: 160
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: R071519Date Issued: 7-15-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC 273.5(A) OFF=PC 136.1(B)
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Raven Laray
Wanted for Vehicle theft and embezzlement
Name: Raven Laray
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-2-81
Height: 5-5
Weight: 145
Complexion: Black female adult, black hair and brown eyes
Warrant No: WR031546
Date Issued: 7-1-19
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=503 PC F OFF=10851(A) VC F
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Justin Mitchum
Wanted for Conspiracy, identity theft, possession of controlled substances and false information to a peace officer
Name: Justin Mitchum
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 6-11-91Height: 5-9Weight: 230Build:Complexion: White male adult, brown hair, hazel eyesWarrant No: WR031031Date Issued: 6-26-19Bail Amount: $50,000.00Charges: OFF=182(A)(1) PC F OFF=530.5(A) PC F OFF=11377(A) HS M OFF=11364(A) HS M OFF=148.9(A) PC M
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Whari Lewis
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Whari Lewis
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 9-10-88
Height: 5-10
Weight: 215
Complexion: Black male adult, brown hair, brown eyes.
Warrant No: WR030867
Date Issued: 6-26-19
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=245(A)(1) PC F OFF=245(A)(1) PC F OFF=245(A)(1) PC F OFF=417(A)(1) PC M
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Emanuel Aguilar Hernandez
Wanted for Possession and sales of controlled substances
Name: Emanuel Aguilar Hernandez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 6-14-94
Height: 5-6
Weight: 120
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR028970
Date Issued: 4-18-19
Bail Amount: $35,000.00
Charges: OFF=29800(A)(1) PC OFF=30305(A)(1) PC OFF=11378 HS F OFF=11379(A) HS F OFF=11351 HS F OFF=11352(A) HS F OFF=148.9(A) PC M OFF=12022(C) PC E
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Christopher Alley
Wanted for Burglary
Name: Christopher Alley
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 3-10-87
Height: 5-9
Weight: 201
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR030136
Date Issued: 5-24-19
Bail Amount: $35,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Kody Thomas
Wanted for Violating Post Release Supervision / Felon in possession of a firearm.
Name: Kody Thomas
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-15-90
Height: 6-4
Weight: 180
Warrant No: 2018213
Date Issued: 5-10-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=3455(B)(1) PC OFF=29800(A)(1) PC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Luis Parra
Luis Parra is wanted on a $230,000.00 felony warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang. He is described as 5-6, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Sheng Zhou
Sheng Zhou is wanted on a $500,000.00 felony arrest warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorists threats and battery on a spouse or cohabitant. Zhou is described as 5-7, 168 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria.
Should you have any information on Zhou’s whereabouts you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805-681-4142 or you may leave an anonymous tip at the below link.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Wayne Cutty
Wayne Cutty is wanted on a $50,000.00 felony warrant charging him with failing to appear after posting bail, embezzlement, false impersonation and possession of controlled substances. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs. He also has an AKA of Wayne Brown
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Nick Ibarra
Nick Ibarra, who also goes by Joseph Barreto, is wanted on a $100,000.00 felony warrant charging him with conspiracy, burglary, false impersonation and identify theft. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is transient possibly in the Oxnard area.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed