 Contributed, Santa Maria Police Department

A Santa Maria man who allegedly brandished a knife after stealing from a downtown store was arrested Monday by Santa Maria Police

Around 5:40 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a robbery in the 500 block of East Boone Street, said Lt. Terry Flaa. 

The victim reported that the suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Sarabia, entered the store, picked up several items and left without paying, Flaa said. The victim then confronted Sarabia, who brandished a knife and threatened violence against the victim. 

The victim then returned to the store and called the police, Flaa said. Sarabia was able to flee with the property. 

Officers located Sarabia near the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street, Flaa said. He was found in possession of both the knife and stolen property. 

Sarabia was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery. His bail was set at $100,000.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.

