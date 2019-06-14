A Santa Maria man was arrested June 7 after he and a second suspect allegedly drove a stolen all-terrain vehicle and dirt bike on agricultural land.
That day, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people riding an ATV and a dirt bike near the riverbed and North Blosser Road, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
When a deputy with the Rural Crime Unit arrived at the scene, he found the dirt bike and an abandoned ATV with the ignition modified to allow starting without a key.
During the investigation, the deputy saw two men running from the area.
With the help of other sheriff’s units and Santa Maria police, one of the suspects, 34-year-old Richard James Mineau, was arrested, the spokeswoman said. The other suspect is still at large.
Mineau was transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of receiving stolen property, trespassing on cultivated lands, vehicle theft, resisting arrest and discharging or depositing oil into California waters, the spokeswoman said.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The ATV was returned to its owner.