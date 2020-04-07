Santa Maria man arrested after alleged stabbing on McClelland Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of robbery and assault after a victim was allegedly stabbed following an argument on North McClelland Street.

Santa Maria Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of North McClelland Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 1, said Lt. Jesse Silva.

Officers learned the victim was allegedly in an argument with Brian Bautista Ramos, 19, of Santa Maria when he reportedly took the victim's phone by force.

Ramos brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest after the victim tried to retrieve his phone, Silva said, adding the victim's wound was not life-threatening.

Ramos allegedly fled the scene and was located the next day, April 2, and arrested without incident shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Lincoln streets.

Ramos was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspiciion of robbery and attempted murder and was denied bail.