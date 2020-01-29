Santa Maria juveniles arrested for assaulting, robbing Arroyo Grande High custodian

Four Santa Maria juveniles were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing an Arroyo Grande High School custodian after a crime spree earlier in the day that included several alleged robberies, a carjacking and a police pursuit.
A fifth suspect remains on the loose, according to Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor.
According to Pryor, five juveniles approached the custodian at 7:40 p.m. near the tennis courts at the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and California Street, where they physically assaulted him and stole several items of personal property.
The custodian, whose identity has not been released, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, Pryor said.
Later that evening, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria police officers located the vehicle and arrested four of the five suspects in Santa Maria.
The custodian's personal property was found on the suspects and in the vehicle, Pryor said.
Officers from the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande police departments are working to identify and locate the fifth suspect, said Pryor, who added his department will be filing charges against the juveniles for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
A married couple were identified as the two individuals reportedly involved in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred on Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West Creston Street, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
California Highway Patrol investigators on Wednesday arrested a Nipomo man who is accused of striking passing cars with marbles and injuring passengers during a nearly year-long string of incidents near Highway 101 in Monterey and San Benito counties, a spokesman said.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are mourning the death of Chop, a two-year-old patrol K-9 trained in human scent detection and open area building searches, following emergency surgery on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released surveillance camera footage that allegedly shows the suspect and getaway car wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Oceano gas station on Jan. 20.
A police dog conducting a search of a vehicle following a DUI arrest on Sunday night allegedly revealed thousands of dollars worth of drugs inside a hidden compartment, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
A trio of Los Padres National Forest personnel were tapped for their specialized skills and sent down under this month to assist firefighters in containing the wildfires that continue to ravage huge portions of territory in Australia, according to a spokesman.
Police officers in court Wednesday recounted the details of an October vehicle pursuit in which a suspect allegedly rammed a patrol cruiser, then led them on a chase that exceeded 100 mph and spanned multiple cities across Northern Santa Barbara County.
A former Lyft driver on Wednesday was sentenced in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court to an upper term of 10 years in state prison for his conviction of sexually assaulting a Nipomo passenger in November 2018.