Santa Maria juveniles arrested for assaulting, robbing Arroyo Grande High custodian

Four Santa Maria juveniles were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing an Arroyo Grande High School custodian after a crime spree earlier in the day that included several alleged robberies, a carjacking and a police pursuit.

A fifth suspect remains on the loose, according to Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor.

According to Pryor, five juveniles approached the custodian at 7:40 p.m. near the tennis courts at the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and California Street, where they physically assaulted him and stole several items of personal property.

The custodian, whose identity has not been released, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, Pryor said.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray, four-door sedan, he added.

Arroyo Grande police worked with administrators from Arroyo Grande High to identify the suspects, Pryor said.

