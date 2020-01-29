You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria juveniles arrested for assaulting, robbing Arroyo Grande High custodian
Santa Maria juveniles arrested for assaulting, robbing Arroyo Grande High custodian

Four Santa Maria juveniles were arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing an Arroyo Grande High School custodian after a crime spree earlier in the day that included several alleged robberies, a carjacking and a police pursuit. 

A fifth suspect remains on the loose, according to Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor. 

According to Pryor, five juveniles approached the custodian at 7:40 p.m. near the tennis courts at the intersection of West Cherry Avenue and California Street, where they physically assaulted him and stole several items of personal property. 

The custodian, whose identity has not been released, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, Pryor said.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray, four-door sedan, he added. 

Arroyo Grande police worked with administrators from Arroyo Grande High to identify the suspects, Pryor said.

Investigators determined that earlier in the day the Santa Maria Police Department had investigated a string of robberies and reports of a carjacking. 

Upon locating the stolen vehicle, Santa Maria officers initiated a pursuit, following the vehicle along northbound Highway 101, but ultimately terminated the chase.

The suspects then exited the freeway and drove to Arroyo Grande High School, where they reportedly assaulted and robbed the custodian, Pryor said. 

Later that evening, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria police officers located the vehicle and arrested four of the five suspects in Santa Maria.

The custodian's personal property was found on the suspects and in the vehicle, Pryor said.

Officers from the Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande police departments are working to identify and locate the fifth suspect, said Pryor, who added his department will be filing charges against the juveniles for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. 

Public Safety Reporter

