A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at two girls inside their vehicle nearly a month ago, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.

Officers were sent to the area of Vine and East Jewel streets about 6:20 p.m. Oct. 9 to investigate reports of a shooting and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.

Two female occupants, ages 17 and 18, had both suffered serious injuries when hit by bullets fired by two male assailants, who fled the area on foot, Logan said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

