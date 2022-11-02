A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at two girls inside their vehicle nearly a month ago, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
Officers were sent to the area of Vine and East Jewel streets about 6:20 p.m. Oct. 9 to investigate reports of a shooting and found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.
Two female occupants, ages 17 and 18, had both suffered serious injuries when hit by bullets fired by two male assailants, who fled the area on foot, Logan said.
The two victims had to be transported to a hospital for treatment of their wounds and are now recovering from their injuries.
Police detectives took over the case and worked to identify and locate the shooters, eventually determining a 15-year-old Santa Maria boy, who is a documented gang member, was a suspect, Logan said
About 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the juvenile was located and taken into custody without incident, then booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder, he said.
Because of his age, the juvenile’s identity is not being revealed.
Logan said detectives are still trying to identify the second suspect, who is believed to be an adult gang member.
Neither of the victims is known to have any gang affiliations.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1362.