You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Juvenile Hall youth tests positive for COVID-19
alert top story

Santa Maria Juvenile Hall youth tests positive for COVID-19

072918 SMJH

An unidentified teen gives a presentation during one of the classes held at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall facility. 

 Santa Barbara County Probation Department, Contributed Photo

A youth recently admitted to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. 

The youth tested positive during the intake process at the facility, although they did not display symptoms or fever, according to Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman.

As a precaution to protect other youths and staff, the youth was transferred to a separate medical housing unit for quarantine and enhanced medical observation. 

The facility has a comprehensive plan related to the coronavirus for all newly booked inmates at the facility, including a 14-day precautionary quarantine period inside an intake unit. 

Additionally, the Probation Department is focused on and responsive to mental health and physical well-being of youth in a challenging and stressful situation, said Heitman, adding that steps are taken to ensure their wellness with decisions based on best practices in health and safety standards. 

Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has 15 youths in custody as of Wednesday, according to Heitman. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News