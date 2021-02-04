A Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

Department officials were notified that the staff member took a test for the coronavirus on Jan. 27 and came back positive for the disease on Saturday, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan, who added the staff member last worked on Jan. 19.

As a precaution, County Public Health and Probation department staff from the facility's medical unit conducted contact tracing and identified other potential exposures among personnel.

No youths were exposed, according to Milligan.