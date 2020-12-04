You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County Probation Department officer assigned to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is self-isolating at home, according to a spokeswoman.

The staff member, who is a juvenile institutions officer, notified the Probation Department after receiving a positive result for COVID-19 upon taking a test through their physician, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan. The staff member reported they were asymptomatic. 

The Probation Department conducted contact tracing and determined one additional staff member was potentially exposed and is awaiting test results. 

No youth or other staff had contact with the individual, according to Milligan. 

