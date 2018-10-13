Try 1 month for 99¢

A known Santa Maria felon is behind bars following a foot pursuit and a search inside his car Friday yielded over 8 pounds of drugs and firearms. 

On Friday, members of the AB-109 Compliance Response Team conducted an investigation into the whereabouts of a wanted Post-Sentencing Supervision offender, Erik Duran, 35, of Santa Maria. Duran, who is a convicted felon, had a no-bail warrant for his arrest due to absconding from the terms of his AB-109 probation. 

CRT members tracked Duran to a storage facility located on the 300 block of Roemer Way in Santa Maria; from there, officials found Duran inside the rear cargo area of a parked vehicle near a storage unit. Upon contact, Duran fled the scene and led them on a brief foot pursuit but was arrested shortly after. 

A search into his car revealed 7.5 pounds of methamphetamine, half a pound of heroin and over $3,000 in cash, along with a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, 17 rounds of handgun ammunition, brass knuckles and a Taser disguised as a flashlight. 

Duran was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on the following charges: resisting arrest, probation violation, possession of methamphetamine for sale, heroin for sale, loaded/concealed firearm with narcotics for sale, and being a felon in possession of firearms, ammunition, stun gun and brass knuckles. 

Gina Kim covers crime and courts for Santa Maria Times. Follow her on Twitter @gina_k210

