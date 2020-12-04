You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria driver involved in fatal collision with bicyclist in Arroyo Grande
A 39-year-old Grover Beach man was killed after he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by a Santa Maria man Thursday as he tried to cross Highway 101 with his bicycle in Arroyo Grande. 

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., when the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call reporting that a 2016 Honda Accord struck a bicyclist just south of North Halcyon Road, according to Officer Tobias Adrianse. 

The collision occurred when the bicyclist, who was not identified, tried to cross the highway from the shoulder to the center median when he was struck by the Honda Accord — driven by a 28-year-old man from Santa Maria, who also wasn't identified — as it traveled southbound in the left lane. 

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected onto the median and pronounced dead a few minutes later by a San Luis Obispo County paramedic, according to Adrianse.

The Honda's driver, who was not injured or arrested, immediately pulled over to the median and fully cooperated with the collision investigation. 

Alcohol and/or drug intoxication is not believed to be a factor, according to Adrianse. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.

