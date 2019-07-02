{{featured_button_text}}

A Santa Maria man and woman who were allegedly under the influence while in a car with a 6-month-old baby were arrested Monday in Orcutt on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies were alerted by a concerned homeowner who called to report a suspicious vehicle with two occupants near the intersection of Kit Way and Glines Avenue, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Deputies responded and contacted the couple, later identified as 23-year-old Justin Dacanay and Alondra Oliva of Santa Maria. 

Deputies found a 6-month-old baby in the car, and after further investigation, arrested Dacanay and Oliva on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses.

Oliva may face an additional charge of resisting or delaying a peace officer. 

Dacanay and Oliva were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 for each suspect. 

Child Welfare Services took custody of the baby for a drug-endangered child investigation and follow-up medical care at the hospital, Hoover said.

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0