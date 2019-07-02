A Santa Maria man and woman who were allegedly under the influence while in a car with a 6-month-old baby were arrested Monday in Orcutt on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses, according to the
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies were alerted by a concerned homeowner who called to report a suspicious vehicle with two occupants near the intersection of Kit Way and Glines Avenue, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Deputies responded and contacted the couple, later identified as 23-year-old Justin Dacanay and Alondra Oliva of Santa Maria.
Deputies found a 6-month-old baby in the car, and after further investigation, arrested Dacanay and Oliva on suspicion of child endangerment and drug-related offenses.
Oliva may face an additional charge of resisting or delaying a peace officer.
Dacanay and Oliva were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 for each suspect.
Child Welfare Services took custody of the baby for a drug-endangered child investigation and follow-up medical care at the hospital, Hoover said.
