Santa Barbara man arrested in connection to fatal head-on collision on Hwy 154

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony DUI following a two-car fatal head-on collision on Highway 154, which severely damaged both vehicles and required extrication.

Oscar Pereyra, 61, was arrested after his 2000 Toyota Tacoma collided head-on with a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu of Arroyo Grande on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Pereyra was traveling eastbound on Highway 154 at an undetermined speed when he crossed the double-yellow line directly into the path of Liu's vehicle, which was traveling in the opposite lane at approximately 40 mph, according to CHP Officer Shannon Sams.

The collision's impact flipped the Toyota onto its roof, smashing its front end, and crushed the Sonata's front end. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the westbound lanes of traffic for several hours.

Liu sustained major injuries and died at the scene, Sams said, while Pereyra was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries after he was extricated from his vehicle.