A product marketed to consumers as an exterior coating capable of protecting homes from burning down in a wildfire is not as effective nor as safe as advertised, Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles City prosecutors said Monday, as they announced a $5 million civil suit against the company that sells and markets the product.
Flanked by personnel from local fire agencies, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced a civil enforcement action against Sunseeker Enterprises — which does business as Sun FireDefense — for violations of the state's Business and Professions Code stemming from "false and misleading claims" regarding the effectiveness, environmental impact and non-toxicity of its "SPF 3000 Clear Spray."
In addition to the $5 million penalty, the suit seeks restitution for affected consumers and a permanent injunction barring the company from making any "untrue or misleading statements."
"Our consumers have a right to accurate marketing information, a right that becomes all the more critical when making crucial and life-saving decisions about how to defend their homes and loved ones," said Dudley, who is joined by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer in filing the charges. "Given the staggering danger posed by wildfires, it is critical that California consumers receive truthful, accurate, and scientifically-validated information about fire prevention and protection products. Lives, homes, and our public’s safety depend on it."
On its website, the Marina Del Ray-based company claims its SPF 300 Clear Spray was developed using NASA technology designed to protect shuttles upon re-entry to Earth's atmosphere. The company boasts that homes treated by a single coating of its product will be protected for five years, and that the chemicals in the product are non-toxic and safe for humans and animals.
A handful of customers who provided testimonials — including two from people identified as Santa Barbara County homeowners — say the product "gives them a greater peace of mind" and helps them "feel safer knowing the property is better protected."
But Dudley, who first heard of the product through a TV commercial, said she was "personally frightened" by the company's claims.
"I was immediately concerned that this was a predatory company trying to take advantage of our communities’ justifiable fear based upon the very real threat of wildfires," she said. "I also firmly believed that if their claims were false, their commercial was despicable."
The company provided a sample of its product in response to a subpoena issued by the District Attorney's Office. A test of the substance later determined that "SPF 3000 does not protect as advertised, if it even protects at all," according to the suit.
"SPF 300 is also corrosive, volatile and toxic...," the suit states, "... [it] contains ingredients which, under California law, are presumptively hazardous to human health and the environment, and it is highly likely to corrode and damage homes and property."
Company founder James Moseley reportedly told the Associated Press the product works and has helped save homes, and has also passed safety tests. Sunseeker claims the product provides Class A fire protection for several building components, a claim Dudley refutes as only applying to "untreated or bare structural lumber."
"[S]tructural lumber is not commonly used as a building exterior or roofing material in the construction of domestic homes," the suit states.
The case is scheduled for a Dec. 3 case management conference in Santa Barbara Superior Court.