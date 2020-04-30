Santa Barbara County total crimes increase, violent crimes decrease in 2019

Arson increased 167%, although the number of incidents was relatively low, going from three in 2018 to eight in 2019, according to statistics.

Homicides across all sheriff's jurisdictions remained steady at three from one year to the next.

Robberies increased from 36 to 37, or 3%, according to statistics, which also show they occurred 11 times each in the residence and miscellaneous category, which includes schools, government buildings, waterways or wooded areas; and involved the suspect using their hands and feet as weapons in 25 incidents, whereas firearms were used in seven incidents.

Motor vehicle thefts dropped from 103 in 2018 to 86 in 2019, or a decrease of 17%, according to statistics.

Disorderly conduct incidents had the most significant decrease of Part 2 crimes, dropping from 257 in 2018 to 66 in 2019, or a 71% decrease, according to statistics, while fraud decreased from 91 to 80, or 21%.

In Solvang, which recorded 78 total crimes in 2019, the most significant decrease was fraud, which dropped from 12 incidents in 2018 to one in 2019.