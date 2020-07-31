Santa Barbara County sheriff's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Three inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who previously tested positive for COVID-19 were later found to be negative after they were retested with several employees, whose results also turned out to be negative, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
A retired Santa Barbara County Probation Officer was arrested on Wednesday and is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies, related to theft and filing false tax returns, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.
Thousands of unlicensed cannabis plants and several hundred pounds of dried product linked to a grow site near Highway 166 were seized by detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office following a search warrant on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman.
The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A Los Angeles federal judge last week ordered Lompoc prison officials to begin a court-supervised process of releasing inmates to home confinement in order to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in Ma
Officials defended "significant measures" used to protect inmates and the public while containing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesman responding to an Inspector General's report.