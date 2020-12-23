You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting in Guadalupe

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Guadalupe on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Escalante Street, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150. Anonymous callers can contact the tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org

