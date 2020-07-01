Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office data show decrease in arrests, use of force

Uses of force by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies decreased during law enforcement operations but increased for custody operations between 2017 and 2019, according to statistics released Tuesday.
The annual number of arrests also declined over a 10-year period, according to the statistics released by the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Bill Brown attributed the drop in arrests and use-of-force incidents to several factors, including de-escalation and crisis intervention training for deputies and the use of co-response teams composed of a specially trained deputy and a county mental health professional.
Teams respond to calls involving people experiencing mental health crises for the purpose of providing treatment instead of jail, according to Cherylynn Lee, a Sheriff's Office psychologist.
The first co-response team was piloted in 2018 and expanded to three teams in 2019, with one in North County and two in South County.
"Underpinning all of these factors is the long-standing and ongoing expectation that the members of the Sheriff's Office treat all people we serve with respect, courtesy, professionalism and fairness," Brown said.
The statistics reflecting arrests and uses of force by sheriff's deputies came one month following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and placed scrutiny on police departments' use-of-force policies.
Use of force by deputies during law enforcement operations dropped from 87 times in 2017 to 71 times in 2019, according to the data, while custody deputies' use-of-force incidents increased from 56 in 2017 to 63 in 2019.
In an effort to continue local demonstrations against systemic injustice, a group of individuals from Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria …
The data were based on use-of-force reports filed by deputies and included Level 3 uses of force, or anything defined as a discharge of a firearm by a suspect or deputy, which declined from two instances in 2017 to one in 2019.
Taser and electronic weapon use dropped from 23 to 12 incidents in the same time frame.
Arrests dropped from 11,077 in 2010 to 7,222 in 2019, the data show, and the percentage of arrests resulting in use of force dipped slightly in the last three years, going from 1.1% in 2017 to just under 1% in 2019.
Physical force was used the most, compared to other forms, in Santa Barbara County and has increased, going from 68 times, or 78% of the use-of-force incidents, in 2017 to 62 times, or 87% of incidents, in 2019 for law enforcement operations.
Physical force in custody operations increased from 33 times, or 59% of incidents, in 2017 to 49 times, or 78% of incidents, in 2019, according to data.
A racial and ethnic breakdown was also included in the arrest and use-of-force statistics. In 2019, 45% of those arrested were white, while 42% were Hispanic; the 10-year average was 51% and 37%, respectively, for the same groups.
Of those who had force used on them during law enforcement operations from 2017 to 2019, 54% were white and 36% were Hispanic, according to the statistics, while the same groups accounted for 32% and 62%, respectively, of uses of force in custody during the same time frame.
Males were involved in the most use-of-force incidents during law enforcement operations, including 127 white and 86 Hispanic males, from 2017 to 2019, stats show.
Uses of force in jail custody involved 106 Hispanic and 55 white males in the same time period.
