Santa Barbara County sheriff's employee tests positive for COVID-19

The civilian employee was tested as part of a staff sweep on Tuesday, with results coming back positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The employee last worked on Tuesday in a position that does not require direct contact with inmates and has been on regular days off since Wednesday, Zick said.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 36, with 25 returning to work after recovering. Staff recovering at home include five custody deputies, four civilian staff and two patrol deputies.
A Los Angeles federal judge last week ordered Lompoc prison officials to begin a court-supervised process of releasing inmates to home confinement in order to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in Ma
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy is facing separate lawsuits filed in June over a DUI-related collision that involved multiple vehicles and injured six people, including a District Attorney's Office investigator, along Highway 154 in September 2019.
A man wanted in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a Lompoc U.S. Army soldier was spotted on Saturday following an alleged attempted murder incident in which he shot at an occupied vehicle on West Olive Street.
A Lompoc man on Monday was charged in connection to the gang-related shooting death of U.S. Army soldier Marlon Brumfield in September 2019, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after a February encounter in which he met an undercover police officer he believed was a minor he was meeting for sex in February.