Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman. 

The deputy, who is part of a uniformed specialty assignment, began experiencing symptoms after his last shift Thursday, Sept. 17, but had limited contact with the public during the course of work and wore a mask during his contacts, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

A specialty assignment is an assignment other than patrol.

After he began experiencing coronavirus symptoms, the deputy was tested at a community site and did not return to work while waiting for results, Zick said. 

A total of 41 sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 40 of them having recovered. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

