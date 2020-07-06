Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County custody deputy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday as part of a sweep of all custody staff, according to a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
The deputy, who was asymptomatic, last had contact with inmates on June 30, when she wore an N95 mask, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Since then, the deputy had been off shift as part of her regular schedule.
Contact tracing and testing of inmates and staff continues, Zick said.
Last week, three custody staff members and a patrol deputy tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating at home.
