Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after developing symptoms two days earlier, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
The staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew whose members wore full personal protective equipment, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The employee did not return to work after their Wednesday shift at which point they took a coronavirus test at a community testing site.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus is 38, with 32 having recovered and returned to work, Zick said. Staff members who continue to recover at home include one custody deputy, three civilian staff and two sheriff's deputies.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A retired Santa Barbara County probation officer was charged on Friday with more than a dozen felonies, including tax evasion, related to an investigation into an embezzlement scheme in which he bilked more than $600,000 from his union for more than a decade, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokesman.
One person received minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a rollover near Donovan Road and Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily slowing traffic entering the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Lompoc religious nonprofit accused a Wyoming organic farm and a cannabis company of stealing water it uses to grow food and blocking access to a well on a neighboring parcel, despite a decades-old legal agreement allowing them to do so, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
A Lompoc man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the gang-related shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019, following at least two delayed appearances due to quarantine.
A retired Santa Barbara County Probation Officer was arrested on Wednesday and is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies, related to theft and filing false tax returns, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney.